Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $205.75 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $298.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.21. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

