Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 170.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 91.7% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

