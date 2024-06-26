Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $24.00 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.