International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.0 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $265.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.51 and its 200 day moving average is $281.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

