International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 659 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

