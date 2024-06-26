International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $435,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,956 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Transocean by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Transocean by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $247,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Transocean by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,908,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $101,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

