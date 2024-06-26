International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,622,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,728,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

