International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

