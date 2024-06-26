International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $327,000 Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,196,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 114,587 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 247,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 186,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $972.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.86%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered MidCap Financial Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.
