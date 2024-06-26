International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2,048.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,158,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

