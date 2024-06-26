International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,468,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,788,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,718,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

