International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 75,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $185.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.17 and its 200-day moving average is $225.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

