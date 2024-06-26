International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $535.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533.44 and a 200 day moving average of $507.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

