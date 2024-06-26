International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 136,973 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,058 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 789.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,340 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.47 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.