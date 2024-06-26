International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $338.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,193 shares of company stock worth $6,321,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

