International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 22,748 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,748 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 56,000.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on S shares. Barclays lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $116,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,110,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,065 shares of company stock worth $10,055,772. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

