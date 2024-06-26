International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDIV. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $751.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $46.23.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

