International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,058 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.