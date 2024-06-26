International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,211 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,825,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,161,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $57.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

