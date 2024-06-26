Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Intevac Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.77. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Intevac Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Intevac by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Intevac by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Intevac by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.