Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Intevac Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of IVAC stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.77. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.57.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.
Institutional Trading of Intevac
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
