Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWZ. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PWZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

