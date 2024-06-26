Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWZ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,874,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,171,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,485,000 after buying an additional 520,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 383,994 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,600,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 181,088 shares during the period.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWZ stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.