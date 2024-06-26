Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $47.83 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 7704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $535.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUS. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

