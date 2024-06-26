Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.25

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $66.24, with a volume of 134802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

