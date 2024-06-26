Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Gap Down to $102.70

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.70, but opened at $98.20. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF shares last traded at $98.55, with a volume of 62,656 shares.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after buying an additional 544,342 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,200,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,488,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,022,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

