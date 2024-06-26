Investors Purchase High Volume of Beyond Meat Call Options (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 46,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,783 call options.
Beyond Meat Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $422.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.56.
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
