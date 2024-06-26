Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 63,886 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average volume of 43,399 call options.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. NU has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at $773,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in NU by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

