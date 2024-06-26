IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity upgraded shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

IperionX Stock Down 1.3 %

IPX stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. IperionX has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Get IperionX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IperionX stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. IperionX accounts for approximately 4.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of IperionX worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.