iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QLTA opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.