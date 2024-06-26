iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 65,278 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

