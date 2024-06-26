iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,940 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.