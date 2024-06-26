iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.67

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.67 and last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 10239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 167,083 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

