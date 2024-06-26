iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $547.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.34. The stock has a market cap of $472.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

