iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 314.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after acquiring an additional 777,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,912,000 after acquiring an additional 111,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.