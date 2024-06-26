iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Bowman & Co S.C.’s Largest Position

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

