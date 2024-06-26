iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,492,000 after buying an additional 54,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after acquiring an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,856,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $78.43. 76,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

