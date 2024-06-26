iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,323,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 892,997 shares.The stock last traded at $119.60 and had previously closed at $119.32.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
