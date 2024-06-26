iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,323,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 892,997 shares.The stock last traded at $119.60 and had previously closed at $119.32.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after purchasing an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after acquiring an additional 107,590 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

