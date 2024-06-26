iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

EAGG opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

