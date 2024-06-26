iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.97

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 15087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
