iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.97

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 15087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

