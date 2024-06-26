iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Raised by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.