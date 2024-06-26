iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,522 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $19,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,491,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after buying an additional 76,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 671,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,316,000 after buying an additional 40,124 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 278,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 270,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.