iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 88,813 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 753% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,414 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

