iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

