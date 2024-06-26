Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.04

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.04 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 21665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $966.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.