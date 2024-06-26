Jacqueline Wagenaar Sells 18,718 Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Stock

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total transaction of C$75,220.15.

Solaris Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

Solaris Resources stock opened at C$3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$597.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.00. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.61 and a 1-year high of C$6.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.80.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

