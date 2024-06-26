Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 1,552 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 10th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82.

OKTA opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its stake in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

