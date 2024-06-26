James Ming Hom Sells 16,716 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.87. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOUN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

View Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.