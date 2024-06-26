Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 10.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $60,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,483,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,383,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA remained flat at $50.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. 165,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,697. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.