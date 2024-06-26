Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading Down 1.2%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 19 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 20.11% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

