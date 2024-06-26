Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

JRSH stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is -285.67%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

